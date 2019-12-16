SORTEGGIO CHAMPIONS: il Napoli pesca il Barcellona. Il tabellone - I AM CALCIO ITALIA

SORTEGGIO CHAMPIONS: il Napoli pesca il Barcellona. Il tabellone

È stato effettuato il sorteggio degli Ottavi di finale della Champions League. Urna benevola con Juventus e Atalanta, sfortunato il Napoli che affronterà il Barcellona.

IL TABELLONE DEGLI OTTAVI

  • Borussia Dortmund (GER) - PSG (FRA)
  • Real Madrid (SPA) - Manchester City (ING)
  • Atalanta (ITA) - Valencia (SPA)
  • Atletico Madrid (SPA) - Liverpool (ING)
  • Chelsea (ING) - Bayern (GER) 
  • Lione (FRA) - Juventus (ITA)
  • Tottenham (ING) - Lipsia (GER)
  • Napoli (ITA) - Barcelona (SPA)

Daniele Luciano

