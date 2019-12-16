SORTEGGIO CHAMPIONS: il Napoli pesca il Barcellona. Il tabellone
È stato effettuato il sorteggio degli Ottavi di finale della Champions League. Urna benevola con Juventus e Atalanta, sfortunato il Napoli che affronterà il Barcellona.
IL TABELLONE DEGLI OTTAVI
- Borussia Dortmund (GER) - PSG (FRA)
- Real Madrid (SPA) - Manchester City (ING)
- Atalanta (ITA) - Valencia (SPA)
- Atletico Madrid (SPA) - Liverpool (ING)
- Chelsea (ING) - Bayern (GER)
- Lione (FRA) - Juventus (ITA)
- Tottenham (ING) - Lipsia (GER)
- Napoli (ITA) - Barcelona (SPA)
Leggi altre notizie:NAPOLI Champions League